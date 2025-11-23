KUANTAN, Nov 23 — The Pahang Road Transport Department (JPJ) is investigating an incident involving one of its enforcement officers and a lorry driver at the Lanchang toll area last Thursday, after a video of the encounter went viral on social media.

In a statement today, JPJ Pahang said the incident was recorded during an inspection of a lorry suspected of carrying cargo not permitted under the Land Public Transport Act 2010, with the driver reportedly refusing to cooperate.

The department added that it is committed to ensuring that enforcement is carried out in accordance with standard operating procedures and that any investigation involving enforcement officers will be conducted transparently and independently.

“A police report was also filed by the JPJ officer last Friday,” the statement read.

JPJ also urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified claims regarding the incident. — Bernama