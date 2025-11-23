BUTTERWORTH, Nov 23 — An Indonesian crew member is feared missing after falling from a cargo barge at the Penang Port here.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations John Sagun Francis said the victim has been identified as 46-year-old Abdul Khodir.

He said the department received a call from the police at 3.55 pm today requesting assistance to locate the victim, a crew member of the Cassandra 2702 vessel, who was believed to have fallen overboard sometime between 10 pm yesterday and 2 am.

“Search and rescue operations were conducted using the water surface searching method near the vessel where the victim was reported missing, but as of 8 pm, the victim has yet to be found,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the search operation had to be suspended due to unfavourable weather conditions and choppy seas, and will resume at 8 am today. — Bernama