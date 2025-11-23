KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — A driver has surrendered to police after a viral video allegedly showed him driving dangerously with a shredded rear tyre on the Lebuhraya Sungai Besi, authorities confirmed today.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the driver presented himself at the KL Traffic Police station on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee at around 10.30am.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred on November 22 at about 8am, when a Range Rover Velar was detected being driven with its right rear tyre shredded and moving over the road divider,” he said.

Mohd Zamzuri added that the dangerous manoeuvre was captured by a motorist before the vehicle came to a stop at the Jalan Kuchai Maju traffic light intersection. A one-minute video of the incident was later uploaded to social media.

The 32-year-old driver told police that he had driven over a pothole and chose to continue home as it was nearby.

“An arrest will be made, and the individual is undergoing a urine test, with investigations ongoing,” Mohd Zamzuri said in a statement.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving.

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999.