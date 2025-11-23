JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim quashed claims that Malaysia had interfered in the recent diplomatic tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, saying it merely facilitated dialogues for an amicable solution.

He said Malaysia’s involvement was based purely on its position as a close and trusted neighbour, and at no point did Putrajaya dictate how Bangkok and Phnom Penh should resolve their issues.

“Let us clear the air. Firstly, as neighbours, we are naturally concerned. But we are not involved, nor do we give any specific prescription on how they should achieve a settlement,” he told the Malaysian media at his exit press conference here today.

Anwar, who is also the Chair for Asean 2025, said that Malaysia’s role was limited to enabling key officials from both sides to communicate, including facilitating discussions between the Armed Forces chiefs and encouraging contact between their respective Foreign Ministers.

“I only spoke to both prime ministers to ask whether they could talk. They set their own parameters and decide on the issues,” he said, adding that the United States President Donald Trump had also spoken to both parties during the process.

Anwar said that Malaysia’s effort was guided by the long-standing trust both countries have in Putrajaya as a friendly partner that could help open lines of communication when needed.

“We just try to engage with both sides because they consider us friends,” he said.

It was therefore inaccurate for anyone in Thailand to portray Malaysia’s role as interference, he said.

“I do not know what their internal or domestic political considerations are, but to suggest that we interfere is simply not right. No way do we interfere,” he said.

He said both Thailand and Cambodia have the legitimacy, competence and sovereign right to resolve their own matters, and Malaysia respects that fully.

Nevertheless, Anwar said he believes that this topic would be a point of discussion during the visit of his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul visit to Malaysia.

“It is a normal joint consultation between leaders of both countries. (But) I am sure he will mention the subject and I think consistent with his position is that the Thais will of course want to protect their border.

“And I will have to listen to him and I will facilitate if necessary. But it is important to ensure that there is peace,” he said.

On other development, Anwar said he had met with his counterpart from Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chính, who wants to hasten the Asean Power Grid from Vietnam to Singapore.

“After that, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong reminded that the bilateral meeting with Singapore in December should be more substantive in resolving several outstanding issues,” he said. — Bernama