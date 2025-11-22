JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 — Malaysia’s presence at a major forum such as the G20 is proof that the nation’s foreign policy remains neutral, sovereign and not tied with any major powers, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

“Some have claimed that after signing the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), Malaysia’s hands are ‘tied’ and we are no longer able to pursue a neutral foreign policy.

“It is well known that relations between the United States (US) and South Africa are not particularly warm, yet we had no issue inviting the South African President to the Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur, and accepting South Africa’s invitation to attend the G20 Summit.

“Malaysia chooses to engage with all countries based on our national interests,” he said in a social media post.

He added that the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) will utilise the G20 platform to convey the perspectives of developing nations and ensure that the global trade remains fair and inclusive.

“Alhamdulillah, after completing a tightly scheduled official visit to Ethiopia, we proceeded to Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 Summit.

“The invitation to attend the summit was extended in recognition of Malaysia’s active role on the global stage and the strength of our South-South cooperation,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul is one of the members of the Malaysian delegation to the G20 Summit, which begins tomorrow.

The Malaysian delegation, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also includes Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Malaysian government officials, and a business delegation.

Under the Malaysia-US ART, signed on Oct 26 during the 47th Asean Summit and related meetings, Washington had committed to maintaining a 19 per cent tariff on Malaysian-origin goods.

The agreement also identified 1,711 Malaysian products that will enjoy a reciprocal zero-per cent tariff.

The list includes palm oil, rubber, cocoa, as well as several pharmaceutical components and aerospace equipment. — Bernama