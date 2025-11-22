KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 — Only two party leaders in this Sabah state election are widely considered safe: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in Sulaman and former chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in Senallang.

Beyond them, even the state’s most recognisable political figures are navigating multi-cornered fights and shifting voter dynamics in what is considered Sabah’s most unpredictable polls yet.

Chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and former chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal both have solid grassroots support in their area of Sulaman in Tuaran and Senallang in Semporna.

Hajiji is an eight-term assemblyman, having held the seat since 1990 in the first iteration of Usno, before it eventually melded into Umno.

A popular and likable leader, Hajiji is now leading the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah ruling coalition into the election.

Meanwhile, Shafie enjoys strong support across the east coast region as Semporna MP even though he had only contested in the state arena since 2018. His status in the east coast is legendary.

Both are contenders for the chief minister’s post if they can secure majority support.

Hajiji is in a five‑cornered fight, while Shafie is in a four‑cornered fight.

Upko party president Datuk Ewon Benedick is also considered safe in his Kadamaian seat despite facing seven challengers.

Kadamaian has risen in profile as a nature destination, popular for camping and day‑trippers, and he has been working the ground over the last two terms since winning the seat.

Other party presidents, though considered the favourite to win in their respective seats, may yet be in the clear as they are facing tough contests in their path back to the state Assembly.

Here’s a look at the most prominent party leaders contesting this election

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin narrowly retained his seat in the 2020 state polls with a 661‑vote majority against ex‑Warisan candidate Mohd Ismail Ayob, who came close to defeating him. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders

One of them is the other chief minister candidate Datuk Bung Moktar Radin in Lamag in the rural area of Kinabatangan, contesting in a six cornered fight.

The Sabah Umno chief narrowly retained his seat in the 2020 state polls with a 661‑vote majority against ex‑Warisan candidate Mohd Ismail Ayob, who came close to defeating him.

Ismail quit Warisan in 2023 and became Hajiji’s special aide.

However, he also quit Hajiji’s Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) to contest as an independent when the party chose 39-year-old Johainizamshah Johari instead.

Warisan is fielding Saifulah Lokman.

The Sabah Umno chief The younger voters in Lamag, who make up almost 34 per cent of the electorate, may be more attracted to change, but between the lessons learned from 2020 and the split votes, Bung may well emerge as the winner again.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup is in a five-cornered fight against incumbent and veteran politician Datuk Ellron Angian.

The latter had won in 2020 while contesting under Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku, but recently left the party to remain in GRS.

STAR has fielded Ireneus Pagut.

The split votes in this case may favour Kurup, who is the Pensiangan MP and has established strong grassroots support over the years.

It remains to be seen whether the mild‑mannered doctor‑turned‑politician, party president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam in the Kundasang seat has the same influence as his predecessor Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan to unite the fractured community. — Picture from Facebook/Dr Joachim Gunsalam

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders

Parti Bersatu Sabah bears the weight of getting the non-Muslim native (KDM) votes for the ruling coalition, a near impossible task with the many parties vying for this segment.

It remains to be seen whether the mild‑mannered doctor‑turned‑politician, party president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam in the Kundasang seat, has the same influence as his predecessor Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan to unite the fractured community.

A factor against him is the shadow of the mining scandal hanging over many of the GRS leaders.

In a video, Dr Joachim was alleged to have accepted RM550,000 in bribes in exchange for a prospecting license.

His immediate PBS predecessor Datuk Maximus Ongkili and deputy president Datuk Jahid Jahim were also implicated.

In the west coast seat of Bongawan, Parti Cinta Sabah president Tan Sri Anifah Aman is trying to wrest the seat from Warisan’s Dr Daud Yusof for the second time.

In 2020, Dr Daud beat Anifah by 1,802 votes.

Both have considerable influence, but a third force in BN’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin might split the voting pattern in Dr Daud’s favour.

United Sabah National Organisation president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia courted controversy even before nomination began.

Chief minister’s Hajiji choice to give him the Pintasan seat over the incumbent Datuk Fairuz Renddan did not go down well and consequently, the assistant Youth and Sports minister left PGRS to contest as an independent.

A split between Pandikar and Fairuz could give the win to BN’s Tadzul Radim.

Among the three PH components left after the exit of Upko, only DAP’s state chairman Datuk Ginger Phoong is contesting this election. — Picture via Facebook/Phoong Jin Zhe

Pakatan Harapan

Among the three PH components left after the exit of Upko, only DAP’s state chairman Datuk Ginger Phoong is contesting this election.

Phoong made a calculated risk in switching from his stronghold of Luyang, where he won about 84 to 90 per cent of the votes in the last two elections, to Likas.

Both have similar racial composition of around 65 per cent Chinese but Likas has a more mature and established average voter profile, while Luyang has more urban professionals.

Word on the ground is that the voters in Likas were unimpressed with the incumbent, former assistant Finance minister Datuk Tan Lee Fatt and may take it out on DAP, opting for a local party instead.

Beluran MP Datuk Ronald Kiandee is PN and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) state chief and perhaps the national coalition’s best chance at winning a seat this election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Perikatan Nasional

Beluran MP Datuk Ronald Kiandee is PN and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) state chief and perhaps the national coalition’s best chance at winning a seat this election.

Despite his six terms as MP of Beluran, it will be an uphill battle to unseat three‑term Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib, who has built a solid grassroots base.

There are seven contenders in the seat this election.

However, the interior district of Beluran, which comprises Sugut, Labuk and Telupid are consistently ranked among the poorest in the country.

Veteran Sabah politician Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan leaving the GRS fold to go solo was a risky move that may or may not pay off for his Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

Independent parties

Veteran Sabah politician Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan leaving the GRS fold to go solo was a risky move that may or may not pay off for his Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku.

Arguably the most vocal proponent of Sabah rights, Kitingan is no stranger to causing waves since the 1990s.

He won the Tambunan seat in 2018, beating his elder brother Pairin by over 1,000 votes.

In 2020, without his brother contesting, his majority increased to 75 per cent of the votes.

In rural Sabah where familiar family names carry weight, the Kitingan name is perhaps one of the biggest.

However, a sizable 30 per cent of the voters are under 30 years old, which may affect his chances.

Priscella Peter, the soft-spoken 27-year-old accounting masters graduate, is stepping into her father’s place as Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (PKDM) while he serves jail time for forgery.

Although young and inexperienced, the party’s strong grassroots may back her in the race against seven others in the Melalap seat, most notably PH’s Datuk Jamawi Jaafar.

Her father was a two-term assemblyman, contesting on a Warisan ticket until his conviction.

In 2020, he won the seat against Jamawi with 1,719 majority votes.