KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, visited the Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum in Johor Bahru today to pay respects at the royal family’s gravesites, in conjunction with the King’s 67th birthday.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, the visit also included a Yassin recitation and a tahlil session led by Royal Mausoleum imam Masri Sapiran.

Sultan Ibrahim also poured rosewater and sprinkled flowers on the graves of the late Sultan Ismail, the late Sultan Iskandar, the late Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom, and the late Tunku Laksamana Johor Tunku Abdul Jalil. — Bernama