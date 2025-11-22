KAJANG, Nov 22 — Reigate Grammar School Kuala Lumpur (RGSKL) has officially opened its purpose-built campus in Kajang 2, marking the arrival of more than 350 years of British educational tradition in Malaysia through a partnership with the Beaconhouse Group.

Founded in 1675, Reigate Grammar School in the United Kingdom is known for strong academics, comprehensive pastoral care, and a focus on holistic student development. The Kuala Lumpur campus currently educates over 400 students from 28 nationalities, with a total capacity for 1,250.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior representatives from the Ministry of Education, British and Pakistan High Commissions, as well as Beaconhouse executives and Reigate Grammar School officials, including Executive Headmaster Shaun Fenton and Global Business Director Sean Davey.

Philip Bailey, Principal of RGSKL, said: “Our official opening is an important milestone. We aim to build a warm and inclusive community where every student feels supported, inspired and confident to achieve their best.”

(Left) Phillip Bailey, Principal of Reigate Grammar School Kuala Lumpur, and (Far Right) Shaun Fenton, Executive Headmaster of the Reigate Grammar School Group, during the official signing at the Inauguration Ceremony of the Reigate Grammar School Kuala Lumpur (RGSKL).

The school follows a British curriculum guided by core values of curiosity, resilience, ethics, respect, and creativity. Students from Early Years through to A Levels receive personalised support with strong emphasis on academic progress, wellbeing, and personal growth.

Extracurricular activities include sports, music, drama, and creative arts, complemented by trips and experiential learning.

The Kajang 2 campus features eight science laboratories, a two-storey library, full-sized astro turf, swimming pool, indoor multi-purpose hall, outdoor courts, tennis courts, and two climbing walls.

A state-of-the-art boarding facility for 250 students is set to open in August 2027, with supervised accommodation and bus services provided in the interim.

Shaun Fenton said RGSKL’s centuries-long legacy provides a strong foundation for students at the Kuala Lumpur campus, emphasising academic and personal growth alongside a global perspective.

The partnership with Beaconhouse, one of the world’s largest education networks, combines international expertise with local insight, reflecting Malaysia’s culture and values while delivering a high-quality British education.

Families interested in visiting can attend the school’s regular weekday Open Mornings. More information is available at www.reigategrammar.edu.my.