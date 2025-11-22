KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Malaysia must accelerate the adoption of technology to remain competitive amid rising demand, global price uncertainty, shifts in investment landscapes, and the accelerating push toward decarbonisation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

At the same time, the technological revolution — driven by digitalisation, automation, artificial intelligence and new fuels — are transforming the sector at unprecedented speed, he noted.

“(Besides stepping up the adoption of technology,) we must design financing pathways that recognise the long arc of transition value, not just immediate returns.

“And above all, we must nurture and empower the talent who will carry Malaysia’s energy story into the next decade and beyond,” he said in his speech at the Energy Industries Council (EIC) Regional Awards Asia Pacific 2025 today.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said Malaysia is expanding renewable energy, strengthening grid flexibility, positioning Malaysia as a hydrogen hub, and exploring carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) as a key enabler of industrial decarbonisation.

He said that while Malaysia welcomes global expertise, it is firmly committed to supporting “local champions.”

“They are the firms that will grow with us and anchor our long-term competitiveness,” he said.

Fadillah said that as the country’s energy transitions accelerates, the supply chain must evolve with it, embracing new technologies, new standards, and new forms of collaboration.

He said Malaysia remains committed to building an ecosystem that empowers suppliers to innovate, to scale, and to lead.

Meanwhile, the EIC Regional Awards Asia Pacific Gala in Kuala Lumpur was held to recognise delivery, technology leadership, and growth across the region’s energy supply chain.

The ceremony forms part of the World Energy Supply Chain Awards (WESCAs), now the largest awards programme of its kind, with annual events in London, Houston, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur.

EIC is one of the world’s largest energy trade associations, providing project data, market intelligence, events, and advocacy for supply chain businesses worldwide.

This year, nine companies were shortlisted for WESCAs across four categories, namely Collaboration, People and Transformation; Technology and Sustainability; Innovation and Digital; and Service and Solutions. — Bernama