KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The crowd that had gathered outside Bukit Aman this afternoon to demand a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail dispersed at around 4.40pm after waiting hours for the country’s top cop to appear.

Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) chairman Arun Dorasamy said Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran had assured him that police would arrange a meeting with the IGP in the coming weeks.

“I have spoken to Ipoh Barat MP Kulasegaran, who said he will make arrangements with police for Indira and Ingat to meet the IGP within the next three weeks.

“If nothing happens within those three weeks, we will protest,” Arun told reporters.

Social activist Arun Dorasamy speaks with police during the Indira Gandhi Justice March from Sogo Kuala Lumpur to Bukit Aman to deliver her daughter’s teddy bear, in Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

The group marched from Sogo to Bukit Aman today, demanding that Indira be allowed to hand a teddy bear to the IGP as a symbolic gesture for her missing daughter, Prasana Diksa, who was taken away in 2009 by her ex-husband, Muhammad Riduan Abdullah.

Despite meeting representatives from the IGP’s office, Indira insisted on handing the teddy bear to Mohd Khalid in person.

She and several supporters later sat on the street outside the federal police headquarters, blocking one lane of traffic while police officers helped manage vehicle flow.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam, who arrived at the scene later, said the protesters were allowed to gather as long as they did not endanger public safety.

“We do not stop anyone from sitting here. But make sure you do not disturb public order, obstruct traffic, or threaten public safety,” he said, when asked about the group sitting on the road.

“So far we are still giving some leeway. But if it continues to the point of causing disruption or endangering public safety, we will take action. For now, there is nothing that threatens public safety,” he added.

Sazalee said around 60 police personnel were deployed to manage the situation, while the protest itself drew around 100 participants.

Participants hold placards during the Indira Gandhi Justice March from Sogo Kuala Lumpur to Bukit Aman to deliver her daughter’s teddy bear, in Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The March for Justice rally was held following a viral social media post last month alleging that Riduan was still in Malaysia and had received government assistance, contradicting previous official statements that he had left the country.

At only 11 months old, Prasana was taken in 2009 by her father Muhammad Riduan Abdullah after his conversion from Hinduism to Islam.

The police were ordered by the High Court this week to expand their search for the missing man and the child, who would be about 17 years old today.