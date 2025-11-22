KOTA BHARU, Nov 22 — Two major rivers in Kelantan have risen above the alert level as of 12.45 pm today, according to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS).

According to the department’s Public Infobanjir, Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang, recorded a water level of 58.11 metres, exceeding the alert level of 56 metres by 2.11 metres, although it is currently showing a downward trend.

Meanwhile, Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai, recorded a level of 31.08 meters, surpassing the alert level of 30 metres.

A Bernama survey at Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang also found rising water levels in both rivers following continuous heavy rain, with both readings now at the alert level.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Kelantan and Terengganu, effective until Wednesday (Nov 26). — Bernama