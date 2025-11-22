KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Electric Train Service (ETS) connecting Johor Baru and Kuala Lumpur will open to passengers on December 12.

He said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, will launch the service in Johor Baru on December 11, a day before it opens to the public, The Star reported.

“Initially, the ETS trains will primarily connect to Kuala Lumpur, with longer-distance routes, including services to Padang Besar and Butterworth, scheduled in subsequent phases,” Loke said at a press conference after officiating the Kluang Rail Festival at Mahkota Rail Park.

“For longer routes, the train can only make two trips a day — one up, one down. Shorter sectors like Johor Baru to Kuala Lumpur allow more frequent trips,” he added.

Loke encouraged passengers travelling to northern states to use transit connections to continue their journeys.

Johor works, transportation, infrastructure and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh told the state assembly yesterday that the Gemas–Johor Baru Electrified Double Track Rail Project (EDTP) was 99.94 per cent complete, with full completion expected by the end of this month.

Construction of the RM8.9 billion line began on December 1, 2016, covering 192km across Segamat, Kluang, Kulai and Johor Baru.

Mohamad Fazli said final works are still being carried out before the line is declared fully operational.

“A total of 12 ETS trips will be offered daily under the full service schedule — eight trips on the Kuala Lumpur–Johor Baru route, two on the Johor Baru–Padang Besar route, and two on the Johor Baru–Butterworth route,” he said.