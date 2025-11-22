KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has admitted to having suggested PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar be appointed as his replacement as the new Selangor Menteri Besar Selangor.

Amiruddin said that he had voiced the proposal to Nurul Izzah and it was up to her to take it up or not.

“I can say that maybe it’s a good formula for landing Puan Nurul Izzah so there isn’t any perception or stigma linked to nepotism and such.

“Honestly, I have told Izzah herself, it’s up to her whether she wants to take it or not,” he said on Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Sufian Hamdan’s podcast, Keluar Sekejap recently.

He was responding to Khairy’s question on whether there was a possibility that Nurul Izzah would contest a Selangor state seat and become the Selangor Menteri Besar.

Amirudin, the Gombak MP, also stated his willingness to undertake duties at the federal level.

“If you ask me — if you are ready? Yes, I’ve considered going to Federal (level),” he added. — Bernama