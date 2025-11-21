KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — In conjunction with World Children’s Day, TikTok has partnered with the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (Content Forum) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to launch the #ThinkTwice Parental Advisory, offering parents practical guidance to safeguard their teens’ digital experiences.

The advisory, part of TikTok’s ongoing #ThinkTwice digital literacy initiative, encourages a community-wide, evidence-based approach to online safety, emphasising shared responsibility among parents, platforms, and policymakers while respecting children’s rights to information, privacy, and self-expression.

Firdaus Fadzil, Malaysia head of public policy at TikTok, said parents are the primary guides for youths navigating the digital world.

“Our #ThinkTwice Parental Advisory equips parents with knowledge and tools to help teens safely explore and create online,” he said.

Mediha Mahmood, CEO of Content Forum, stressed that online safety should not restrict access but rather empower parents to foster creativity, healthy routines, and meaningful conversations with their children.

“Digital wellbeing among youths cannot be achieved in isolation,” she said.

MCMC welcomed the initiative, noting it complements its Kempen Internet Selamat and Malaysia’s efforts to create a safer digital ecosystem.

“Online safety is a shared responsibility, and platforms like TikTok play a key role in protecting users while upholding children’s rights,” it said.

The advisory highlights three practical steps for parents:

1. Supervise digital activities – Using TikTok’s Family Pairing feature, parents can monitor teens’ account activity, screen time, and content exposure while maintaining age-appropriate privacy settings.

2. Customise settings – Parents can set screen time limits, manage content preferences, and control messaging settings to encourage healthy digital habits.

3. Have open conversations – Maintaining dialogue about online trends, risks, and experiences helps teens develop critical thinking and digital literacy. TikTok’s #ThinkTwice knowledge hub provides resources on scam prevention, mental health, and online safety.

For more information on TikTok’s #ThinkTwice initiative, visit its in-app knowledge hub.