KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has urged residents here and in parts of Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor to stay alert as thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast until 1pm today.

The agency warned that weather conditions may intensify rapidly in districts such as Manjung, Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Alor Gajah and Tangkak.

It said the alert was triggered by early signs of heavy downpours exceeding 20mm per hour.

The department reminded the public that thunderstorm warnings are short-term and remain valid for no more than six hours.

MetMalaysia issued the latest update at 8.40am following continued unstable weather patterns.