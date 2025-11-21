SRI AMAN, Nov 20 — Police caught a male inmate who escaped from the Sri Aman Central Prison in less than 12 hours after the incident was reported, thanks to public cooperation and swift action by security forces.

Sri Aman District Police Chief Supt Dennis Bunyam said the incident occurred at about 7.15am, when the inmate, John Sambang Sangau, 39, was reported to have slipped away from prison supervision.

He said that upon receiving the report, police launched an operation to track down the inmate by deploying assets and personnel around the Sri Aman area, including village roads, plantation areas and nearby settlements.

“Based on information channelled by the public, the operation team managed to detect the suspect and arrested him at about 6.20 pm in an unfinished vacant house along Jalan Brayun, two kilometres from the Sri Aman Central Prison,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the structure of the unfinished house is believed to have been used by the suspect as a temporary hiding place before police approached and detained him without any untoward incidents.

“The Royal Malaysia Police express their deepest appreciation to the public for the information provided, as well as to the security teams whose commitment ensured that the inmate was rearrested within a short period,” he added.

Dennis said police are now conducting a detailed investigation into how the inmate managed to escape from the prison, and the case is being investigated under Sections 223/224 of the Penal Code.

“Police will apply for a remand order for the suspect to assist in further investigations, including identifying the cause and method of escape and whether there were other individuals involved,” he said.

He also emphasised the police’s commitment to ensuring public safety and order at all times, and advised the public to continue providing information if they observe any suspicious activity in their respective areas. — Bernama