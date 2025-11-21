SHAH ALAM, Nov 21 — The Selangor government is drafting a policy to regulate vape products, which will include a campaign to ban the use of such devices within the state.

State executive councillor for Public Health and Environment, Jamaliah Jamaluddin, said the comprehensive policy will be aligned to the approach of the Public Health Control of Smoking Products Act 2023 (Act 852).

“The policy will factor in the current market, public health implications and the need for robust enforcement via state, local authorities and relevant federal agencies.

“The state government has also held engagement sessions with stakeholders, including the Selangor State Health Department and local authorities on the implementation of a vape prohibition campaign,” she said during the Selangor legislative assembly session today.

Jamaliah was responding to an oral question from Leong Tuck Chee (PH-Pandamaran), who inquired whether the state government could implement a campaign to ban the use of vapes in the state.

She said authorities are now phasing out vape-related advertising and promotional signage from shops across Selangor.

The state government will also launch targeted programmes to warn young people about the risks of vaping and harmful health effects.

“These programmes will focus on engaging secondary school and university students through awareness carnivals, advocacy talks, interactive sessions and educational activities promoting a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

Jamaliah added that the campaign will also provide healthcare clinic facilities, including a support line for individuals seeking to quit vaping and access to nicotine addiction screening services.

“This comprehensive approach is expected to raise awareness among youth and strengthen the state government’s efforts to tackle the issue of vaping in an integrated manner at the community and educational level,” she said. — Bernama