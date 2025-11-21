GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — A new high-end cruise ship, the Penang Princess, is set to launch from the island, offering passengers a luxury dining and sightseeing experience in the Strait of Malacca.

The project was hailed as a significant milestone for Penang’s maritime tourism by Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin.

Yeoh said the Penang Princess is the first vessel of its kind in the state, integrating a high-end restaurant with a scenic sea tour.

He also envisions it becoming a major new landmark for unique events such as sea weddings, corporate functions, and cultural experiences.

“This project not only add to Penang’s tourism product offerings but also create opportunities for local businesses and supply chain,” he said.

The initiative is also expected to deliver significant economic benefits.

Yeoh said the cruise will create new employment opportunities and drive development in related supply chains, including maritime services, logistics, and food supply.

The luxury offering is also designed to attract more tourists with high spending power and to extend the duration of their stay in Penang, he added.

The project is a collaboration between Ocean World Cruise Holdings Group and Viet Princess Cruiser Corporation, which signed a memorandum of understanding for the venture today.