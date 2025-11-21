PENAMPANG, Nov 21 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Remysta Jimmy Taylor’s background as a true “Moyog boy” – born, raised and well-known within the local community – is a strong advantage for him in the 17th Sabah State Election, said PKR vice-president Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

Ramanan, who is also the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development, said this deep local connection gives PH a clear edge, as Remysta not only grew up in Moyog but also received his education there and continues to reside in the area.

“In Sabah, people generally prefer a local candidate, and Remysta is not just a Sabahan or someone from Penampang...he is truly a Moyog boy. He was born in Moyog, studied in Moyog, grew up in Moyog and still lives in Moyog,” he said when met by the media during a walkabout with Remysta at Tamu Desa Babagon, here today.

Ramanan said that throughout his visits to several villages, including Babagon and Donggongon, Remysta was warmly welcomed by the residents, who have long known him as a familiar local figure, not merely a politician.

“Everyone who came to meet us, he (Remysta) called them aunty or uncle. Those greetings weren’t just out of respect...they reflected long-standing relationships within the community,” he said.

Commenting on PH’s prospects in Moyog for this election, Ramanan said the response from residents in the constituency has been very encouraging.

However, he emphasised that all parties, especially the candidates and campaign machinery, must continue working hard until polling day.

“We are in a good position, but we cannot be overconfident. In politics, the tide can change within 24 hours. For now, our machinery is running strongly and the feedback we’re receiving is positive, but there are still nine days to go. Anything can happen,” he said.

Moyog, which has 31,084 registered voters, is one of the two state constituencies in Penampang. The other is Kapayan.

According to the Election Commission (EC), a total of 1,784,843 voters are eligible to vote in this state election. They comprise 1,760,417 ordinary voters, 11,697 military personnel and their spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and their spouses.

N26: Moyog: Sabah: 31,083

1. Peter Maurice Lidadun (Bebas)

2. Cleftus Stephen Spine (PIS)

3. Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin (Upko)

4. Francis Mojikan (PN-Bersatu)

5. Richard Ronald Dompol (PKS)

6. Ricky Chang Onn Pin @ Ricky Richard (Bebas)

7. Walter Norbert Johnny (PBK)

8. Joeynodd Aiiko Ronald C Bansin (GRS-PBS)

9. Mcmery Victor Ninin (KDM)

10. Joseph Suleiman (STAR)

11. Terrence Siambun (WARISAN)

12. Remysta Jimmy Taylor (PH-PKR) — Bernama