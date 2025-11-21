SHAH ALAM, Nov 21 — MIC is open to meeting with the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership to discuss its future but is firm on its decision to eventually leave the coalition, its president, Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, has said.

Stressing that the move is not born of animosity, Vigneswaran said the party’s recent motion to exit the coalition it has been a part of for over 60 years was a necessary step for its political survival.

In an interview with Sinar Harian, Vigneswaran likened MIC’s position to “a child wanting to leave home because there is no more space.”

“What we are doing is for the future of the party because we see that MIC is not being given space,” he told Sinar Harian.

“The decision made by delegates is not out of anger but for the future of the party.”

His remarks comes after BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi welcomed a proposal by his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, to arrange a meeting with MIC’s top leadership.

Vigneswaran confirmed that MIC has not yet received an invitation but is ready to meet.

“We can meet anytime. Everyone needs to understand that BN or Umno and MIC are not enemies,” he said.

The resolution to leave BN was passed by delegates at MIC’s 79th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, but left the final timing and strategy to the party’s leadership.

Vigneswaran said the party’s Central Working Committee will meet in the “near future” to determine the next steps.

In the meantime, he has advised all MIC leaders not to issue any further statements on the matter to avoid escalating tensions.