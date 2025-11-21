BINTULU, Nov 21 — Two units of a massage centre on the third floor of a shophouse at Jalan Abang Galau here were destroyed in a late-night fire on Thursday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a distress call was received at 11.07pm.

Firefighters from the Bintulu and Kidurong fire stations were despatched to the scene.

“The fire had engulfed two massage shop units on the third floor of a shophouse, measuring approximately 40 x 40 square feet, with both reported to be 100 per cent destroyed.

“The Bintulu firefighting team conducted fire suppression using one 200-foot hose line with two nozzles at the front and right sections of the building. The Kidurong firefighting team simultaneously carried out suppression using one 200-foot hose line with two nozzles at the exterior and rear sections,” Bomba said in a statement.

Firefighters later conducted overhaul operations to ensure no remaining sources of ignition.

After confirming the area was safe, firefighters ended the operation at 1.38am.

The cause of the fire and total value of losses are still under investigation.

Police and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) personnel were also at the scene. — The Borneo Post