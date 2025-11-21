KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an updated Continuous Rain Warning involving six states, effective today.

MetMalaysia, in an update released at 5 pm, informed that the warning involves Perlis, Kedah, Penang, and Perak (covering the districts of Kerian, Larut Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, and Kuala Kangsar) until Monday (Nov 24).

The same Continuous Rain Warning (Alert/Waspada) is also effective for Kelantan and Terengganu until Wednesday (Nov 26).

“The public can get the latest weather information through the Department’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application, and the Department’s official social media pages.

“The MET Malaysia hotline 1-300-22-1638 can be contacted for any further inquiries,” the statement said. — Bernama