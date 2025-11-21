KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Dewan Rakyat this week approved Budget 2026 allocations at the committee stage for eight ministries.

The ministries include the Works Ministry, Transport Ministry, Health Ministry, and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

Also approved were allocations for the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Housing and Local Government Ministry, and Youth and Sports Ministry.

To date, allocations for 19 ministries and the Prime Minister’s Department have been approved, with eight more ministries set for committee-stage debates next week.

The debate and winding-up sessions for Budget 2026 at the committee stage for each ministry are scheduled to be held from November 5 to 27.

Members of Parliament, meanwhile, expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar, who took time to attend Minister’s Question Time before departing for an official visit to the African continent.

Among the issues raised during the MQT session was the strengthening of reforms to the country’s legal institutions, for which the prime minister said four bills are expected to be tabled in Parliament next year.

The bills, covering the Ombudsman, freedom of information (FOI), political funding and the separation of powers between the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor, are currently undergoing an engagement process.

In addition, amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 will also be tabled to provide both protection and incentives for whistleblowers.

On the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024–2028, Anwar said regular monitoring was being carried out, with various improvement proposals under review, including tax incentives and allowances for witnesses willing to cooperate.

The prime minister also highlighted the notable achievements of enforcement agencies in combating corruption, leakages, smuggling and cartels, which have led to the recovery of RM15.5 billion in country’s revenue.

In the meantime, Anwar stressed that no government assets were used in any programme during the 17th Sabah State Election campaign.

In fact, the prime minister said he had explicitly prohibited government agencies from being involved in any party campaign activities.

Also on this week’s agenda was the tabling of four bills for first reading, with their second reading scheduled for the current meeting.

The bills are the Rukun Tetangga (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Legal Profession (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2025; the Finance Bill 2025; and the Measures for the Collection, Administration and Enforcement of Tax Bill 2025.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament sits for 35 days until December 4. — Bernama