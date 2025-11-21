IPOH, Nov 21 — Police have arrested a man after he injured a salesman using a meat cleaver in an incident at a premises in Jalan Bandar Timah near here, yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police arrested the 29-year-old suspect at about 11.45am based on information from the public.

“In the incident at about 11.30 am, the 49-year-old complainant, who works as a salesperson at a premises, was approached by the suspect from behind who stabbed the complainant in the back with a knife.

“The suspect then asked for money from the complainant, but when told he did not have any money, the suspect grabbed a hammer from the shop entrance and proceeded to break the window of a lorry,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the complainant’s friend shouted at the suspect, and the suspect threw the hammer at the complainant’s friend, hitting him in the right leg.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the suspect then grabbed a meat cleaver at a restaurant near the complainant’s shop and continued to run away.

“The suspect entered a gold shop in Little India and the complainant managed to stop him from running away. The gold shop worker contacted the police for assistance,” he said.

He said the complainant suffered cuts and scratches and had never known or met the suspect before.

He said the unemployed suspect had eight previous drug and criminal records and his urine test was positive for methamphetamine.

He said the suspect would be remanded from tomorrow to assist in investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code and Section 427 of the same code.

Earlier, a 34-second video went viral showing a man holding a meat cleaver and standing in front of a gold shop. — Bernama