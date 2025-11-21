JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has sought South Africa’s support for Malaysia’s nomination to several international bodies, including the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Malaysia is also bidding for the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said the Prime Minister.

He said the request was made during a courtesy visit to South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I have also sought South Africa’s support for Malaysia’s nomination to several international bodies, including the IMO, ECOSOC, ITU, HRC, and UNSC,” he said in a statement here.

Anwar added that Malaysia is committed to strengthening ties based on solidarity, trust, and a mutually beneficial development agenda for the peoples of both Malaysia and South Africa.

The IMO is United Nations specialised agency responsible for safety and security of shipping and the ECOSOC is one of the six principal organs of the UN that coordinates economic, social, and environmental work.

Meanwhile, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the UN specialised agency for information and communication technologies while the Human Rights Council (HRC) is an intergovernmental body within the UN.

The UN Security Council, is the primary organ responsible for ensuring international peace and security.

Anwar is currently on a four-day working visit that began yesterday to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg as a guest of the South African President.

The Prime Minister was invited to attend the summit, which runs from tomorrow until November 23, in Malaysia’s capacity as Asean Chair 2025. — Bernama