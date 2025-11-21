JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 — Malaysia is committed to strengthening economic and technological cooperation with South Africa, including in the semiconductor sector, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said Malaysia is prepared to finalise and sign several important documents, including memoranda of understanding covering economic and industrial cooperation, halal, agriculture, green energy, technology, research, and education – including technical and vocational education and training (TVET) – with South Africa.

In addition, Malaysia is eyeing enhanced cooperation in defence and trade, including in beef supply, as well as in the areas of science and innovation, said Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister.

“I have also offered space and incentives at the Malaysia Integrated Circuit (IC) Design Park to companies from South Africa to participate in Malaysia’s semiconductor value chain,” he said in a statement after paying a courtesy call on South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa here today.

During the meeting, Anwar also conveyed his congratulations to South Africa for becoming the first African nation to hold the Group of 20 (G20) presidency.

“We also examined the progress and level of bilateral relations following President Ramaphosa’s official visit to Putrajaya last October,” said the Prime Minister.

Anwar noted that South Africa’s G20 Presidency theme, “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, aligns with Malaysia’s focus as Asean 2025 Chair, with particular emphasis on strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability, and funding for a just and sustainable energy transition.

Anwar is on a four-day working visit to South Africa starting yesterday to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg as Ramaphosa’s guest.

The Prime Minister was invited to attend the summit, held from tomorrow until Nov 23, in Malaysia’s capacity as Chair of Asean for this year.

Anwar is accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Zaliha Mustafa, other Malaysian government officials, and a business delegation. — Bernama