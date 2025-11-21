JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia is ready to strengthen cooperation in the halal sector with countries in Africa, as stated in a meeting with South African Islamic leaders here.

He said this included the development of halal certification as well as capacity building that could provide added value to the local Muslim community.

“Starting today’s programme with an engagement session with South African Islamic leaders, a meeting that opened up a meaningful space for us to discuss, exchange views and identify efforts to strengthen the development of the ummah,” he said in a post on social media after the meeting.

“As a symbol of brotherhood, I also donated a special edition copy of the Quran with rehal, in addition to four boxes of English-language and Tajweed-translated Qurans,” said the Prime Minister.

Anwar, who is currently on a four-day working visit starting yesterday, is to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg as a guest of South African President, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Prime Minister was invited to attend the summit, which starts tomorrow until Nov 23, in Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN 2025 chairman.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, was accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Malaysian government officials and business delegations. — Bernama