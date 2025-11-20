SIBU, Nov 20 — A middle-aged couple renting out their shophouse for RM1,000 a month were stunned to receive a letter from Sarawak Energy demanding RM280,000 in unpaid electricity charges.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said the couple, who sought his assistance, later discovered that their tenant had never installed an electricity meter.

Following the couple’s appeal, Sarawak Energy agreed to reduce the arrears to around RM98,000 and allow repayment in instalments.

Wong explained that the couple had signed a tenancy agreement in January 2024 for the shophouse to be used as a store.

“In August 2025, the owners received a letter of demand from Sarawak Energy for outstanding electricity charges amounting to RM280,000.

“Sarawak Energy later informed the couple that the arrears were due to direct tapping by the tenant, despite no meter being installed.

“Further investigation revealed that the tenant company had illegally connected cables from public power lines,” he said in a statement yestereday.

The tenant is suspected of running cryptocurrency operations, which consume large amounts of electricity.

According to Wong, lawyers noted that Sarawak Energy acted under Section 29(2) of the Sarawak Electricity Ordinance, which permits the utility to disconnect power to premises if misuse or illegal abstraction is detected.

Under Section 33(5), anyone who dishonestly abstracts, consumes, or tampers with electricity can be fined up to RM200,000, face up to five years in prison, or both.

Wong advised property owners to follow legal counsel and take preventive measures, including background checks on prospective tenants, asking detailed questions about intended activities, and avoiding being “penny wise, pound foolish”.

He also recommended surprise visits to ensure tenants operate legally and that no power theft occurs.

“All tenancy agreements should be prepared by lawyers familiar with the Sarawak Electricity Ordinance,” he said.

While landlords might wonder if they could sue Sarawak Energy for imposing hefty penalties, legal advice indicates the utility acted within the law, as the penalties are clearly provided under the Ordinance.

“Although consumers have the constitutional right to initiate action, they still face a big legal mountain to climb,” Wong said.

He added that commercial tenants should apply for their own electricity meters rather than registering under the landlord’s name. — The Borneo Post