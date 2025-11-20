SEREMBAN, Nov 20 — The 33-year-old man who was brutally shot and hacked to death outside a restaurant in Nusari Biz Sendayan last night had an extensive criminal history with 42 prior records for robbery and other violent offences, police disclosed today.

Providing new details on the brazen, gangland-style attack, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the victim was ambushed by six masked men shortly after having dinner with his family.

According to investigators, the assailants arrived in several cars and blocked the victim’s vehicle as he was walking towards it, Sinar Harian reported.

Armed with a pistol and machetes, the suspects launched their attack.

“The victim tried to flee towards the main road, but the suspects chased him and opened fire before attacking him with machetes,” Alzafny said.

A medical assistant pronounced the victim dead at the scene from severe slash wounds and gunshot injuries.

Police have deployed forensic and canine units to the scene and are actively tracking down the suspects and the vehicles involved in the attack.

The case is being investigated as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code and under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Alzafny said the motive for the attack is still under investigation and urged anyone with information to contact the Seremban District Police Headquarters at 06-603222.