ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 20 — The Pasir Gudang Highway is no longer ranked among the top 10 worst roads in Malaysia following extensive upgrading works, but the notorious stretch continues to be plagued by faulty streetlights, the Johor state assembly was told today.

State Public Works, Transport, and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh celebrated the highway’s improved status while acknowledging the persistent lighting issues.

Mohamad Fazli said that just a few years ago, the Pasir Gudang Highway was ranked as the second-worst road in the entire country.

“Following our continued efforts, I am glad to share that the highway is now no longer among the top 10 worst roads in Malaysia,” he said during the assembly sitting.

However, when asked about the street lighting, Mohamad Fazli admitted the issue was not new, explaining that maintenance responsibility is split between the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB).

He said that along a 12.5km stretch managed by MBJB, 167 out of 1,308 streetlights were reported to be faulty.

To address this, MBJB is currently undertaking RM1 million worth of repair works on damaged underground cables and lights, which are expected to be completed by Dec 15.

Mohamad Fazli also said that all 1,308 streetlights will be replaced with smart LED units at an estimated cost of RM6 million, with an annual maintenance contractor to be appointed next year.