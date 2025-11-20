KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Malaysians want to age with purpose, freedom and dignity — but only 58 per cent believe they have enough savings to do so, according to Manulife’s 2025 Financial Resilience and Longevity Report.

The study, which surveyed adults in nine Asian markets, found that Malaysians place a stronger emphasis on living well rather than simply living longer.

Their top aspirations for later life include financial independence, staying physically, mentally and socially active, and ageing gracefully while maintaining their chosen lifestyle.

But despite these hopes, the report found that only 6 per cent look forward to a fully work-free retirement chapter, with most expecting to continue working in some form.

While 94 per cent still envision being employed during retirement, half said they hope to do so at a slower pace with better work-life balance.

Cash remains Malaysians’ dominant investment holding, making up half of all non-property assets, followed by savings or annuity insurance and mutual funds.

And although more than half acknowledge the need to shift cash into higher-yield investments, many remain held back by fear of losses and limited investment know-how.

Property — long viewed as a core retirement pillar — is also losing its shine.

Malaysians are now more likely to hold a pension scheme than property, with over half saying heavy reliance on real estate could eat into future savings.

Still, the report notes growing appetite for income-generating products, with 62 per cent willing to diversify into instruments that offer steady payouts and inflation protection.

Malaysians also lean heavily on professional advice.

Some 72 per cent work with a financial planner — higher than the Asian average and even above Hong Kong’s 62 per cent.