SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — Several main roads around the city will be closed in stages for the 2025 Malaysia Vibe Fest (Half Marathon) on Nov 29.

In a statement today, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) said the closures will be from 4am until 11am to accommodate the runners in the 5km, 10km and 21km categories.

The affected routes include roads around I-City, Jalan Plumbum, Persiaran Permai, Persiaran Kayangan, Persiaran Selangor, Persiaran Damai, Persiaran Masjid, Bulatan Bestari, Section 7, Section 14 and several other major junctions.

MBSA has advised motorists to plan their journeys and use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, and the public’s cooperation is highly appreciated,” the statement added. — Bernama