KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering four additional Electric Train Service (ETS) services comprising 22,680 tickets, in conjunction with the Christmas celebration and the third term school holidays this year.

KTMB, in a statement today, said the additional services would operate from December 19 to January 11, 2026, covering the KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral routes, with ticket sales opening at 10am tomorrow.

Two additional ETS services will be available for daily trips on the Padang Besar-KL Sentral-Padang Besar route, while two others will run every weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) on the Butterworth-KL Sentral-Butterworth sector.

“These additional ETS trains are part of KTMB’s efforts to meet high demand when tickets for regular ETS services are sold out,” the statement said.

KTMB noted that this initiative reflected its commitment to providing the best solutions to meet passenger needs and ensure rail services remained a preferred choice for Malaysians by offering comfortable, safe travel that met user expectations.

“KTMB encourages the public to plan their journeys and purchase tickets early to enjoy more cost-effective flexible fares and avoid last-minute bookings.

“Passengers are also reminded to arrive at the station 30 minutes in advance as entry gates will close five minutes before train departure,” the statement added.

Travel schedules are available on KTMB’s official website, official social media channels, or by contacting the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama