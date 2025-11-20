KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Health Ministry has warned sellers against using TikTok Live and other social media platforms to promote or sell medicines, particularly unregistered weight-loss and beauty products, amid rising concerns over illegal online sales.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni told the Dewan Rakyat today that authorities are now dealing not only with illegal medicines sold through traditional channels, but also a surge in social media–driven promotion and e-commerce listings on platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

“We are no longer dealing solely with the sale of illegal medicines. We are also facing the rise of social media being used to promote medicines, as well as the sale of medicines on internet platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

“Nevertheless, we have conducted engagement sessions through the pharmacy division with the relevant e-commerce platforms regarding the removal of medicine-related advertisements.

“They have been advised not to allow the use of social media, such as TikTok Live, to sell or promote medicines, especially those that attract attention for weight-loss purposes and beauty products,” he said during Question Time.

Lukanisman said complaints and seizures involving unregistered medicines have continued to increase, with enforcement carried out under Regulation 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

“Nearly RM120 million in compounds have been collected,” he said, adding that the ministry is stepping up compliance monitoring for online advertisements involving medicines and cosmetics.

He also reminded Malaysians to remain vigilant when purchasing health products online, stressing that enforcement efforts are aimed not only at penalising offenders but also at safeguarding public health.

“Our enforcement is not just about imposing penalties — it is about saving lives,” he said.