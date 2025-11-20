KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A former aide to a federal minister was sentenced to six years in prison and fined RM8.8 million by the Sessions Court today after being found guilty of accepting RM1.76 million in bribes seven years ago.

Saifullah Minggu, 34, who served as an aide to then-tourism, arts and culture minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, broke down in tears as the sentence was handed down, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The court found Saifullah guilty on eight charges of accepting bribes from the owner of Inter Bev Network Sdn Bhd.

The payments were an incentive for him to help the company secure a tender for brand and creative production services.

The offences were committed at various locations between December 2018 and March 2019.

In delivering the sentence, Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin ruled that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt.

She also ordered Saifullah to serve an additional seven years in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

“You are still young. I hope you will truly repent and change for the better,” the judge told him.

The court granted a stay of execution pending an appeal to the High Court and set bail at RM280,000.