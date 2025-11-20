ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 20 — Johor is rolling out a new two-pronged strategy to tackle its persistent human-wildlife conflict, empowering local communities with a new protection module while ramping up the use of modern technology like drones for surveillance.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the initiatives are meant to improve early detection and control of wildlife in high-risk areas.

The foundation of the new approach is a Community Wildlife Protection module developed by the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan).

Ling explained that the module provides guidelines and training to local communities, turning them into a “field support element” for the authorities.

The training will equip residents to identify major wildlife species, follow safety procedures when encountering wild animals, use permitted repellents, and adhere to official protocols for reporting sightings.

“The implementation of the module is expected to show a positive impact in increasing community preparedness and awareness in areas with a high risk of wildlife conflict,” Ling told the state legislative assembly today.

In addition to community involvement, Ling said Perhilitan will also expand its use of drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to monitor the movements of large species like elephants and tigers.

“Through aerial recording and thermal imaging technology, drones allow monitoring to be carried out quickly, safely, and over a wide area, especially at night,” he said.

This will be complemented by integrated night patrols carried out by Perhilitan, other security agencies, and the newly trained local community groups.