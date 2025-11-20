PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has revealed that the 27 officers and personnel of the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) caught during a police raid at the Mansion 9 entertainment centre in Kuala Lumpur last April 26 had violated the directive prohibiting them from being in high-risk areas.

In a statement today, the EAIC said its investigation found that the officers involved had breached official instructions issued on Nov 18, 2019, which bar JIM staff from entering entertainment centres, massage parlours, gambling outlets or any high-risk premises that could create a negative public perception of the organisation.

According to the EAIC, the investigation also found non-compliance with duty schedules, as several JIM personnel who were assigned to work at the time were instead found patronising the entertainment centre.

“EAIC also detected weaknesses and failures in JIM’s own disciplinary investigation procedures following the incident, including internal processes that did not adhere to established standard operating procedures (SOPs),” read the statement.

Following this, the EAIC referred the officers involved to the disciplinary authorities of the Public Service Department (JPA) and the Immigration Department, recommending action under Regulation 38 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 for offences including negligence in duty, irresponsibility, dishonesty or breach of trust.

The EAIC also put forward several additional recommendations, including the rotation of officers who have served more than five years at the same location, stricter coordination and monitoring of duty schedules and attendance, and requiring officers to pay for services used at entertainment centres to avoid allegations of corruption. — Bernama