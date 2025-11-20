SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — The Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia (CIDB) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the collapse of a temporary steel canopy at the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) construction site on Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2 (MRR2) FT28 heading towards Batu Caves last Tuesday.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the investigation is being conducted under Section 34C of the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Act (Act 520) to determine whether there were any breaches of compliance that contributed to the incident.

He said CIDB has also issued an order to the project developer, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL), instructing it to immediately halt construction activities in the affected area.

“The project does not fall directly under the ministry, but at our level, CIDB has initiated a detailed investigation under Section 34C of Act 520.

“CIDB has also ordered that all construction work around the incident location be stopped immediately, effective Nov 19, until the cause of the incident is identified and all safety measures are enhanced and assured,” he told a press conference at an event here today.

Nanta said the incident, which occurred on a public road, warranted a thorough investigation to ensure that the cause of public concern, particularly among road users, is promptly identified and resolved.

“That is why we want CIDB to take firm action and halt the project immediately until all safety aspects are fully assured,” he said.

In the 2 pm incident, a woman narrowly escaped death after her vehicle was crushed by falling construction debris from the project. She was pulled from her vehicle by members of the public just minutes before rescue teams arrived.

Earlier, Nanta handed over 12 sets of launching nose components, which are important equipment in the installation operation of JKD or Bailey Bridges worth RM21 million, to nine Public Works Departments (JKD) in preparation for disasters during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

He said that with the acquisition, the Bailey Bridge inventory can be adequately maintained at every state PWD depot, enabling a swift and effective response in the event of road disconnections caused by the collapse of existing bridges due to natural disasters.

According to Nanta, the Bailey Bridge system not only provides a fast, efficient and cost-effective solution compared to conventional construction methods, but also ensures that restoration and reconstruction works can be carried out in a shorter timeframe, especially in areas where connectivity has been severed.

“In this context, the launching nose is specialised equipment designed to enhance efficiency and expedite the installation of temporary bridges at road or bridge infrastructure sites affected by disasters or critical damage,” he said. — Bernama