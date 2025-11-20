ALOR SETAR, Nov 20 — The Kedah Fisheries Department (DOF) has confirmed the presence of box jellyfish in Langkawi waters, as reported over the past few days.

Its director, Sukri Deris, said their presence this year has been detected at a very moderate level and is not at a scale that would completely halt recreational activities.

“Nevertheless, their presence is sufficient to pose a danger to activities in these waters, whether recreational or other commercial activities such as fishing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the species can be found in waters from around Australia up to Southeast Asia, and that the monsoon transition may have carried them into Langkawi waters.

Sukri said that changing sea current patterns may also be pushing the species closer to shore, in addition to large volumes of water discharged from land due to heavy rainfall, which carries nutrients into the sea.

“This may influence the presence of box jellyfish near the coastline, as food sources become more abundant in coastal areas when more freshwater flows into the sea,” he said, adding that the DOF will continue to monitor the situation and work with the relevant District Disaster Committee on any required comprehensive measures.

He said continuous public announcements will also be made to raise awareness of the dangers posed by jellyfish. — Bernama