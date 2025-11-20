ADDIS ABABA, Nov 20 — Malaysia-Ethiopia cooperation has been strengthened through the exchange of several important documents across various strategic areas, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this represented both countries’ determination to build a more structured, inclusive and competitive framework for relations, opening up space for progress that can benefit the people of Malaysia and Ethiopia.

“PM Abiy (Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali) and I also witnessed the exchange of several important documents that will strengthen cooperation between Malaysia and Ethiopia across various strategic areas.

“The documents include the air services agreement and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on health cooperation,” Anwar said on his social media page.

Among other documents were the MoU on tourism, the cooperation between Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Addis Ababa City, and the announcement of the exchange of notes to initiate regular bilateral consultations.

At a joint press conference, Anwar and Abiy Ahmed once again expressed their determination to strengthen relations between Malaysia and Ethiopia in all dimensions based on genuine friendship and mutual trust.

“We also reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every form of cooperation between the two countries runs smoothly, is orderly and provides real benefits to the people as a whole,” he said. — Bernama