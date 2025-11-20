ADDIS ABABA, Nov 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has departed from Ethiopia to Johannesburg, South Africa for the second leg of a three-country visit to Africa after successfully concluding his visit here.

A chartered Malaysia Airlines aircraft carrying the Prime Minister left Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa at 2.30pm local time (7.30pm Malaysia time).

The working visit to South Africa is to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg as a guest of G20 chairman and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency.

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the African Union and the European Union.

Anwar is accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, senior government officials as well as a delegation of business leaders.

In 2024, South Africa was Malaysia’s largest trading partner on the African continent, with total bilateral trade valued at US$1.71 billion (RM7.82 billion).

Malaysia’s exports to South Africa amounted to US$840 million (RM3.84 billion), while imports stood at US$870 million (RM3.98 billion).

South Africa is a country on the southernmost tip of the African continent and has a population of over 63 million people.

Anwar is scheduled to depart for Nairobi, Kenya, on November 23 for the final leg of his African tour. — Bernama