KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for stronger collaboration with Chinese businessmen to expand downstream activities and Musang King durian plantations in Malaysia.

Speaking at the opening of the Global Chinese Economic and Technology Summit 2025 at Wisma MCA here today, he said Malaysian durians have huge potential and a strong reception in the Great Wall country.

“Durian diplomacy is not just diplomacy - it is durian business. We need to work with Chinese businessmen to further develop Musang King plantations in Malaysia, and we should also strengthen downstream industries together,” he said.

Also present were MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia’s durian exports to China had reached nearly RM1 billion, a figure expected to grow substantially as current exports cover only one or two provinces in the country.

Last month, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security said that Malaysia exported a total of 115,359 metric tonnes of fresh durians and durian ‘pulp and paste’ worth RM6.37 billion to China between 2018 and 2025. The export value of Malaysian durians is projected to reach RM1.8 billion by 2030, involving an export volume of 69,000 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said it is important to acknowledge that China is rapidly advancing in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, automation and technical education - areas in which Malaysia must learn, adapt and pursue co-development.

He said that as Malaysia deepens its partnership with China, particularly in the digital economy and the global green transition, the country must also prepare for the forces that will shape Asean’s growth over the next decade.

He said advancements in AI, big data and smart technologies are reshaping global business landscapes, prompting Malaysia to strengthen connectivity, enhance digital skills and support the expansion of small and medium enterprises, with China offering major opportunities for joint ventures and technology transfer to accelerate progress.

On the green transition, he said Malaysia welcomes deeper collaboration with China and other countries in areas such as solar technology, electric mobility, green manufacturing and smart agriculture, which is hoped to open new industries, create more job opportunities and build a more resilient national economy.

“In a world that is changing by the day, partnership remains our greatest asset. Malaysia will continue to champion collaboration with China, Asean and the global diaspora to spark innovation, attract investment and open doors for our people,” he said. — Bernama