KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 19 — Seventeen villages across three districts in Terengganu are at risk of flooding following a continuous rain alert issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) from today until November 21.

State Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) director Osman Abdullah said the areas identified include Kampung Lubuk Periuk, Kampung Peneh, Kampung Kuala Ping, Kampung Kepah, Kampung Nibong and Kampung Kemat in Kuala Terengganu.

In Besut, the locations are Kampung Keruak, Kampung Belaoh, Kampung La, Kampung Batu 13, Kampung Bekok and Kampung Bukit Payong.

“In Setiu, the flood-prone locations are Kampung Hulu Seladang, Kampung Besut, Kampung Padang, Kampung Lubuk Panjang and Kampung Gong Terap,” he said in a statement today.

Osman added that JPS has activated preparedness measures, including monitoring river water levels, coordinating with relevant agencies and making early preparations for the possible activation of flood operations rooms.

He advised residents in the listed areas to remain alert to official warnings and take necessary precautions. — Bernama