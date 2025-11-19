KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A 17-year-old boy in Setapak has been detained for allegedly slashing his father with a knife.

The Star Online reported that the incident occurred after the 47-year-old father scolded his son, who is sitting for his SPM, for skipping school.

Wangsa Maju OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Lazim Ismail said that the attack took place at 6.42pm on Monday.

“The father suffered several wounds on his back and left wrist. He received treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he was

The suspect has been remanded until Thursday, Mohamad Lazim added.