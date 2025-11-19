SHAH ALAM, Nov 19 — The Selangor government plans to amend the enactment governing the Natural Disaster Trust Fund (TABA) to allow for easier utilisation of the fund in state disaster management efforts, particularly those involving slope-related infrastructure.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said TABA currently holds RM90 million but has never been utilised since its establishment in 2011, as any disbursement must first be tabled and approved at the State Legislative Assembly, making immediate response measures difficult to execute.

“In Selangor, there are two funds — TABA and the State Disaster Trust Fund — both managed using annual allocations provided by the state government. These allocations come from two sources: the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) or the federal government, which contributes about RM13 million, and the state government, which allocates around RM12 million,” he said.

He added that the State Disaster Trust Fund currently holds about RM24 to RM25 million, and disaster management efforts in the state are typically financed through this fund rather than TABA.

He said this in his reply to a question from Mohd Rafiq Mohd Abdullah (PN-Kuang), who asked about the conditions for applying for allocations under TABA.

Amirudin said the proposed amendment would also strengthen the preparedness of district disaster units, including enabling the purchase of necessary assets and the implementation of infrastructure projects as mitigation measures.

He added that if the amendment is approved, the state government plans to allocate RM5 million to RM10 million for slope management, following findings that identified it as one of the key areas requiring urgent attention. — Bernama