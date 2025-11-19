KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The search and rescue team looking for a man who was swept away by a water surge in Sungai Klang yesterday has managed to track his mobile phone signal.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said they were trying to conduct the search in the area where the signal was detected.

“The mobile phone signal went on and off for a while and then stopped. We believe the phone is likely to be in the bag that was swept away by the current and not on the body of the victim,” he told reporters at the location of the incident here today.

He added that the search has covered a distance of 20 kilometres (km) along the river and the location of the incident to near the Kesas highway and the rubbish trap in Puchong, and that operations were divided into four teams using various assets, including boats, kayaks, four drones to look at the river’s surface, but the search has yet to turn up any positive signs.

“The surface search was conducted as the water level is still high, about two metres. But we are facing difficulties as there has been no signs including the Pajero vehicle owned by the victim,” he said, adding that the search was suspended at 6.30 pm and would resume tomorrow morning with additional personnel and assets, including the police K9 unit.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department operations commander shared that the search teams also checked the water’s entry and exit points, adding that the diving operation tomorrow would depend wholly on water conditions and that divers would look at identified hotspots if the water returned to normal. — Bernama