KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim as its new chairman, effective today, November 19, 2025.

In a statement, MRT Corp said Saripuddin’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as the organisation continues its evolution beyond rail infrastructure development into transit-oriented development (TOD), integrated property development, and commercial revenue growth, while strengthening its role as a national mobility provider.

“MRT Corp is currently carrying out a major refurbishment of the MRT Kajang Line trains, alongside progressing key national projects such as the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link, the Penang LRT Mutiara Line, and the upcoming MRT3 Circle Line,” it said.

Welcoming the appointment, MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said Saripuddin’s extensive government service and leadership across multiple ministries provide MRT Corp with the strategic insight needed as the company moves into the next phase of mobility and urban development.

“His deep experience in public policy, governance and regulatory stewardship will help reinforce our role in shaping a transit environment that enhances connectivity and supports the nation’s long-term urban development,” he said.

With more than three decades in the Malaysian Civil Service, Saripuddin began his career as an administrative and diplomatic officer before assuming senior leadership roles.

He has served as director-general of the legal affairs division in the Prime Minister’s Office and secretary-general of the Transport, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Human Resources, and Federal Territories Ministries.

He also served as executive chairman of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) from May 2020 to July 2025.

“Throughout his public service career, Saripuddin has been deeply committed to national policy formulation, public sector governance, and regulatory reform, bringing valuable expertise in institutional management and policy execution.

“His leadership will guide MRT Corp as it advances the expanded mandate to catalyse sustainable cities, enhance urban mobility, and deliver public assets of national importance with integrity, accountability, and long-term socio-economic impact,” said MRT Corp. — Bernama