PENAMPANG, Nov 19 — Public acceptance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its candidates contesting the 17th Sabah state election has been very encouraging, PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar said.

She said the visit by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, to Sabah last week, coupled with his emphasis on recognising the state’s economic position even before the campaign period officially began, contributed to the positive response from the people.

Describing Sabahans as naturally warm and welcoming, Nurul Izzah said this openness reflects their willingness to evaluate PH’s campaign offerings based on facts and the coalition’s implementation record so far.

“We are asking voters to make choices based on facts, and I am very grateful for the very positive response,” she told reporters during a walkabout for the Moyog state constituency at the Donggongon Tamu Market here today, accompanied by PH candidate Remysta Jimmy Taylor.

Nurul Izzah, who is also PKR joint election campaign director, said the commitment to serve the people does not end when campaigning stops.

“After campaigning and after polling day, it is about how elected representatives can provide service and help resolve issues in the short, medium and long term, because we know not everything can be solved within 24 hours,” she said.

During the visit, which lasted more than an hour, traders and visitors at the market greeted her warmly, taking the opportunity to take photos and record videos with her.

Her presence was further enlivened when traders and visitors spontaneously sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to mark her birthday today.

Polling is fixed for November 29, while early voting is on November 25.

N26: Moyog: Sabah: 31,084

1. Peter Maurice Lidadun (Independent)

2. Cleftus Stephen Spine (PIS)

3. Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin (UPKO)

4. Francis Mojikon (PN-Bersatu)

5. Richard Ronald Dompok (PKS)

6. Ricky Chang Onn Pin @ Ricky Richard (Independent)

7. Walter Norbert Johnny (PBK)

8. Joeynodd Aiiko Ronald C Bansin (GRS-PBS)

9. Mckery Victor Ninin (KDM)

10. Joseph Suleiman (STAR)

11. Terrence Siambun (Warisan)

12. Remysta Jimmy Taylor (PH-PKR)

(2020: Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking: Warisan Plus-Warisan: Maj: 5,935) — Bernama