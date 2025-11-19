LAHAD DATU, Nov 19 — A total of 1,140 permits for talks and campaigning for the 17th Sabah state election have been issued as of yesterday, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

He said permit applications should be made daily and not simultaneously to facilitate security monitoring, especially in the event of unexpected changes in venue and time.

He said 17 police reports had been received during the campaign period so far, but no serious incidents had been reported.

“We express our appreciation to all candidates and campaign personnel for their cooperation and high level of professionalism,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Tambisan police station, Desa Kencana police station, Cenderawasih police station and Tungku police station here today.

Jauteh also advised all officers and police personnel to maintain a neutral attitude and not to favour any political party during the election period.

“This visit aims to ensure the level of preparedness of officers and personnel in facing daily tasks and unforeseen situations, in order to maintain public safety and order, especially in this district, at the best level,” he explained.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 25 as early voting day and November 29 as polling day for the 17th Sabah election.

Based on EC statistics, a total of 1,784,843 voters are eligible to exercise their responsibilities in this election, consisting of 1,760,417 ordinary voters, 11,697 military personnel and their spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and their spouses. — Bernama