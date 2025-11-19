GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has called for the feasibility of the new Next Generation Emergency Services (NG999) system to be carefully assessed before its full implementation, especially following disruptions to the 999 hotline since Monday.

He said the disruptions posed risks to individuals requiring emergency services.

“As chairman of the Penang state security committee, I do not deny the effectiveness of NG999, which began operations on November 16, but the system’s rollout and management need better communications involving all parties, including ambulance and emergency NGOs, as well as the general public,” he said in a statement today.

He said the system should not have been implemented immediately without assessing its feasibility first to ensure public health and safety are safeguarded and without endangering lives.

He said he hopes the relevant ministries and agencies take the situation seriously as all parties, especially NGOs providing ambulance and emergency services, have raised concerns about the system.

“At the same time, in support of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the system with web-based digital maps, caller identification, geolocation services, artificial intelligence (AI) technology and mobile applications for more efficient emergency management, I call on the public to download the SaveME999 app from the App Store or Google Play,” he said.

He said this will enable the public to send accurate, rapid and effective emergency information via NG999 SMS.